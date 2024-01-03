Indiana Youth Services Association: Youth worker well-being project

The Indiana Youth Services Association (IYSA) is a statewide organization representing Youth Service Bureaus (YSBs) in Indiana.

They not only serve as an association but also run programs that aid youth, youth workers, and nonprofit organizations.

IYSA’s membership includes YSBs that provide community-based programs for juvenile delinquency and family support.

With 26 current members, they serve around 65 counties in Indiana, focusing on youth and family support through trauma-informed programs that promote positive youth development and resilience.