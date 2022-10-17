Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Art Center opens gallery, community art studio in near northside

The Indianapolis Art Center is bringing art classes and exhibitions to a 1,500-square-foot space called the Hillside Art Center in the Hillside neighborhood, just north of downtown.

The center is located at 1145 E. 22nd St. in a massive building that housed the National Motor Vehicle Company manufacturing plant in the early 1900s. Most recently, the building served as a charter school, and it now houses several nonprofits.

Artist Gary Gee is the star of the Inaugural exhibition which opens on Friday, October 21 at the Hillside Art Center. The public is invited to a free open house with art activities and demos and an opening reception is taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The show, “Ground Breaking / Breaking Ground,” will feature mixed media works in sculpture, painting, and drawing.

In addition to offering art classes, exhibitions, corporate teambuilding programs, STEAM programs, camps and workshops in the new space and at the Art Center’s main campus in Broad Ripple, the nonprofit is partnering with the City of Fishers on a Fishers Art Center, opening in 2024. The initial class schedule is being finalized with input from the community.

“We’re eager to make our classes more accessible by offering opportunities both on and off our main campus” said Mark Williams, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Art Center. “We’re excited about the potential for community collaboration and creative connection in Hillside.”

Indianapolis Art Center

The Indianapolis Art Center builds community through art. Every year, the nonprofit offers hundreds of classes and camps, more than 50 art exhibitions in six galleries, an outreach program that takes art into underserved communities, and the Broad Ripple Art Fair. Its main campus is in Broad Ripple, along the banks of the White River and steps from the Monon Trail, and features a building designed by world-renowned architect and Indianapolis native Michael Graves and Indianapolis’ original ArtsPark, an outdoor creativity and sculpture garden and green space with trails.

