Indianapolis Ballet kicks off eighth season with ‘Square Dance

Indianapolis Ballet is excited to start its eighth season with the production of “Square Dance“, running from September 20-22 at the Tobias Theater at Newfields. Executive Director Don Steffy and soloist William Robinson joined us to share details about this upcoming performance.

The show will feature three stunning works that showcase the talent of 24-25 dancers, blending classical ballet with modern dance. Audiences can look forward to George Balanchine’s “Square Dance“, which highlights technical skill and precision. David Hochoy’s “Twinkle, Twinkle“ brings beauty and feminine strength to the stage, while Marius Petipa’s “Raymonda Act III“ offers a grand classical performance full of celebration and grace.

Tickets for this must-see performance are available at indyballet.org/squaredance.