Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival: Sharing Black stories

Dr. Eric Winston, the founder of the Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival, and event coordinator Ms. Marva Hunt joined us to discuss the festival.

It’s an event that will run films that deal with the lives and experiences of Black people in the United States and around the world. This year, there will be 26 different movies.

Some of them are short—only 7 minutes long—others are full-length movies that could be up to 2 hours long.

These movies explore African-American history, culture, and significant concerns. They really want to entertain, but they also wish to educate and to inspire.

These two places where the festival will occur are the Indianapolis Art Center in Broad Ripple on Saturday and Kan-Kan Cinema and IAC on Sunday.

Full-day or single-film tickets are available online. Dr. Winston said the festival is hosted to provide the opportunity for every filmmaker to be able to share stories with the community.

They hope the festival will encourage more support for Black filmmakers.

Tickets cost $25 for a full day, with a $5 discount if you use the code “SUMMER”, or $10 for a single movie. For more details, visit the festival’s website at ibdff.com.

This festival is an awesome way to watch powerful movies telling important stories about the Black experience.