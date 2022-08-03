Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis boy’s book surrounding life with autistic twin brother turns into movie

It’s an amazing story of brotherly love.

“Yes! We Are Twins, But We Are Different” is a book a 10-year-old Indianapolis boy wrote at the age of 7 that has now been turned into a short film, that he co-directed. He also co-starred in it alongside his twin brother, Tyrese.

The film tells the real life story of two twin brothers, one who has been diagnosed with autism.

Tyrell Smith, author and short film director, and Delores Thornton, “Chess Press Consultant,” joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how this project came about.

For more information visit:

facebook.com/TyrellSmith317

instagram.com/twins317