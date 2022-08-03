Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis boy’s book surrounding life with autistic twin brother turns into movie

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

It’s an amazing story of brotherly love.

“Yes! We Are Twins, But We Are Different” is a book a 10-year-old Indianapolis boy wrote at the age of 7 that has now been turned into a short film, that he co-directed. He also co-starred in it alongside his twin brother, Tyrese.

The film tells the real life story of two twin brothers, one who has been diagnosed with autism.

Tyrell Smith, author and short film director, and Delores Thornton, “Chess Press Consultant,” joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how this project came about.

For more information visit:

facebook.com/TyrellSmith317

instagram.com/twins317

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

East Chicago man arrested for child molestation

Crime Watch 8 /

Colts top WR Michael Pittman Jr., new teammate exchange punches during training camp

Indianapolis Colts /

Tasty Takeout: Rockin’ Cakes Bakery

News /

NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson

Sports /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.