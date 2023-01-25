Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra presents A Winter Playlist

Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra Guest Conductor Kazem Abdullah and Executive Director Dana Stone visited “Life.Style.Live!” with big news about their upcoming concert event, ‘A Winter Playlist.’

Abdullah will take to the podium as guest conductor for the entire evening and will conduct the Indiana premiere of “Suite on Cold Mountain” by living Grammy Award Winning composer, Jennifer Higdon. They will be joined by guest artist, violinist Bella Hristova.

“A Winter Playlist”, Saturday, January 28 at 7:30pm at the Schrott Center for the Arts on the campus of Butler University

For Ticket Information visit icomusic.org