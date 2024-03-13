Indianapolis Children’s Choir: Exploring music with Sarah McLaughlin

For nearly four decades, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) has been a cornerstone of the central Indiana community, nurturing the musical talents of children from 18 months to 18 years old.

Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin is a founding member of the ICC. She joined us to share a special song she wrote!

More than just a choir, the ICC provides a supportive and inclusive environment where young singers can discover their voices, build lasting friendships, and strive for excellence both on and off the stage.

Led by dedicated instructors, the ICC offers programs at various locations across central Indiana, ensuring accessibility for all aspiring singers.

Enrollment is now open, offering children the opportunity to develop skills and relationships that will last a lifetime. One notable figure in the world of music, Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin, an accomplished performer, songwriter, and worship leader, hails from Indiana.

With a diverse musical background spanning classical, jazz, gospel, pop, and country genres, Sarah’s soulful voice has graced commercials, radio jingles, and Emmy Award-winning TV shows.

A graduate of Anderson University, Sarah has collaborated with esteemed artists such as Bill and Gloria Gaither, Sandi Patty, and Dennis Quaid.

Alongside her husband Jeff McLaughlin, a respected music educator, Sarah has made Noblesville, IN, her home, where they raise their five children. To learn more about Sarah and her musical journey, visit SarahTunes.com.