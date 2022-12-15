Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Children’s Choir performs ‘We will sing We Need a Little Christmas,’ ‘I Wish You Christmas’

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir joined us Thursday on ” joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Joshua Pedde, artistic director for the Indianapolis Children’s Choir.

They performed “We Need a Little Christmas” and “I Wish You Christmas.”

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir has four upcoming holiday performances happening from December 16-18, 2022.

These concerts give the Indianapolis community the chance to experience the tradition of choral music performed by singers as young as kindergarten, and as old as alumni of the ICC from its founding year. Each concert will be presented at the architecturally stunning Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, with a special candlelight performance included in the concert series, as well as options to livestream specific performances.

Indianapolis Children’s Choir Bio:

Now in its 37th season, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) annually serves approximately 2,500 children ages 18 months old to 18 years old from across central Indiana who are enrolled in the ICC’s weekly, in-depth music education programs. Established in 1986 by Founder and Conductor Laureate Henry Leck, andThe ICC, including the Columbus Indiana Children’s Choir (CICC) and Anderson Area Children’s Choir (AACC), is one of the most established, comprehensive, and respected professional children’s choral programs in the world.

As an integral part of the central Indiana cultural landscape, the ICC presents a full Concert Season and regularly collaborates with professional artists and ensembles of the highest caliber. ICC singers have sung for Indiana gubernatorial and mayoral inaugurations, Senator Richard Lugar’s state funeral, and for President George W. Bush. Performances at sporting events include the Tenth Pan Am Games, the NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship Game, US Grand Prix/Formula One, Super Bowl XLVI, the Indianapolis 500, and more. The choir has also shared the stage with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Canadian Brass, The Chieftains, Moscow Chamber Orchestra, Celine Dion, Sandi Patty, Barry Manilow, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

From representing Indianapolis on the world stage, to the finest quality in music education and personal growth, ICC is more than just a choir.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: facebook.com/icchoir

Instagram: instagram.com/icchoir

YouTube: youtube.com/icchoirindy