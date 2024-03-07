Indianapolis Children’s Museum presents ‘Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out’

Running from February 3rd to May 19th, 2024, Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out invites visitors aged 3 to 8 to delve into the significant role of emotions, memory, and imagination in daily life.

Joining us today are Stephanie Eddleman, exhibit developer, and Dom Oletti, exhibit developer, to share more information!

Through interactive experiences, attendees engage with the five emotions depicted in the film—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear—exploring methods to identify emotions and navigate their expression and management.

This exhibition offers a dynamic learning environment where participants gain insights into the complexities of human emotions and their impact on personal experiences.

By immersing themselves in the interactive displays, visitors discover practical approaches to understanding and coping with various emotional states, fostering emotional intelligence and resilience from an early age.