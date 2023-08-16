Indianapolis Colts unveil new menu items in time for 40th season

As the Indianapolis Colts gear up to mark their momentous 40th season in Indiana, fans are in for a treat with an array of exciting new hospitality offerings across Lucas Oil Stadium. Partnering with Sodexo Live!, the Colts and the stadium have unveiled a dynamic range of new food items to elevate the fan experience. The new menu, curated by Sodexo Live!’s Executive Chef Jon Wanland, showcases his more than two decades of experience in crafting gourmet experiences for sports events and stadiums. Wanland’s culinary prowess, honed at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, adds a fresh perspective to the stadium’s dining scene.

Roger VanDerSnick, Colts’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, emphasized the team’s dedication to enhancing the fan experience by combining beloved classics with innovative game day fare. The collaboration with local Indiana partners and vendors aims to capture the essence of the city and state within each dish. The new offerings for the 2023 Colts season include a tantalizing lineup: from a mouthwatering BBQ Brisket Sandwich to Cantina Nachos featuring delectable toppings, a Sweet Tea Fried Chicken that celebrates locally-sourced poultry, and a vibrant Hoosier Corn & Edamame Salad. Additionally, fans can indulge in the nostalgic sweetness of Monkey Bread. The stadium experience gets interactive with Loaded Footlong Hot Dogs and Hamburgers, where fans can vote with their purchases to determine the next set of toppings in a playful competition.

Adding a local touch, Taste of Innova Wings + Greens, operated by Kara and Monique Hawkins, brings innovative and traditional cuisine to the terrace level. According to Jen Bargisen, Vice President – Culinary, Sodexo Live! North America, the menu is designed to reflect Heartland’s culinary spirit, ensuring enjoyment for everyone. Special-themed matchups, like Shrimp Po’boys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars and Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffle Sandwich vs. Tennessee Titans, will elevate gameday anticipation in the Faegre Drinker East Club and WynnBET West Club.

To further enrich the experience, the stadium will maintain “Grab & Go” stations near designated sections, offering a variety of beverages and snacks. Additionally, the Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Sodexo Live! continue their commitment to community outreach by donating unused prepared food to local food rescue organizations. Fans can find more information at Colts.com/gameday.