Indianapolis Cultural Trail hosting Latin culture night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Every month the Indianapolis Cultural Trail celebrates Latin culture with a free event.

Celebrate Latin culture with live music, dancing, and food at Viernes Cultural: Latin Night at Lugar Plaza.

Every last Friday of the month, enjoy the sounds of one of Indy’s most popular Latin bands and learn new dance moves from talented local dance instructors during a free lesson.

Whether you’re an experienced dancer or have two left feet, Viernes Cultural is a perfect way to start the weekend.

There are still three opportunities to take part.

July 26: Pavel & Direct Contact | Beginner Bachata Lesson by Latin Expressions | Paco’s Tacos & Fresko

August 30: Son do Esquina| Beginner Salsa Lesson by Latin Expressions | Fresko

September 27: Son de Esquina | Salsa Lesson by Jen Gaskill | Fresko

Again, the event is free to attend. Food trucks will be on hand serving food to purchase.