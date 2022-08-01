Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Hiking Club celebrates 65th anniversary, invites people to join

It might just be the best first day of the rest of your life!

If you like to hike, love nature, adventure and want to join a club celebrating 65 years of passion and friendships, then the Indianapolis hiking club may be for you!

The club is currently celebrating over 65 years of passion.

Marla Zinkan, publicity director, and Rick Wortman, vice president, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about the opportunity to hike more than 2,000 times a year with over 500 of your closest friends.

Everyone 18 years or older is welcome. No invitation is necessary, and there is no fee. Pets are only welcome on special “pet hikes.”

For more information and to find the hiking schedule, click here.