Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’

An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood.

It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed and breakfast.

She’s taking on this risky renovation as part of the new HGTV and Discovery-Plus series.

Starsiak Hawk has called the home one of the “nastiest houses you can imagine” and says it was once set on fire by a squatter.

She joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss the home and her other current projects.

“Good Bones: Risky Business” premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.