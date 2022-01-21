Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Home Show celebrates 100 years at Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Indianapolis Home Show is back for its 100th year!

This show has been a one-stop-shop inspiring Hoosiers with new ways to refresh their home space since 1922.

An Indiana tradition, this is the oldest home show in North America offering the latest in decorating, landscaping, construction and remodeling ideas.

Visitors to the Indianapolis Home Show can talk to hundreds of home and décor experts for advice and explore thousands of the newest home products.

There are activities for individuals and families to enjoy, and people coming to the show will also get a chance to catch deals they might not be able to find year-round on products and services.

One of the big draws to the exhibit, annually, is the Centerpiece Home. Every year a construction company builds and designs a model home, from the ground up, inside the exhibit hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. This year’s Centerpiece Home was built by Fischer Homes.

The structure was built entirely inside Exposition Hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds! Fischer Homes will unveil the Leland floorplan, part of its Masterpiece Collection, with a Modern Farmhouse elevation. This two-story, 3,376-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a three-car garage and the option of a finished lower level. It also offers a two-story family room with a shiplap fireplace, a spacious hearth room with a fireplace, a gourmet island kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a private owner’s suite on the first floor and a flexible loft space.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW.