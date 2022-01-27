Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Home Show: The Hoosier Gardener shares gardening tips

by: Tierra Carpenter
The Indianapolis Home Show is currently underway, and on our latest visit, we got a few gardening tips from Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp, The Hoosier Gardener.

You can see her on stage today at the home show at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. for her presentation titled, “Not in My Backyard: Examining poor landscape practices and how to correct them.”

Visitors to the Indianapolis Home Show can talk to hundreds of home and décor experts for advice and explore thousands of the newest home products.

There are also activities for individuals and families to enjoy, and people coming to the show will also get a chance to catch deals they might not be able to find year-round on products and services.

The Indianapolis Home Show runs until Sunday, January 30.

For more information on the featured exhibits you can find at the Indianapolis Home Show click here.

Currently, WISH-TV is giving away four tickets to the Indianapolis Home Show. Click to enter.

Also, a special promo code has been extended exclusively for WISH-TV viewers who are interested in buying tickets. Click here and type in “WISH” to get your discounted tickets for the show.

