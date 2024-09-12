Indianapolis Indians announce promotions for final 2024 homestand

The Indianapolis Indians are preparing for their final homestand of the 2024 season at Victory Field.

With just two weeks left in the season, the Indians are in a tight race, tied for second place in the International League’s second-half standings and trailing the Columbus Clippers by 4.0 games.

The action kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Fans can enjoy special promotions throughout the week, including:

Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night and Tuesday Dollar Menu on Sept. 10

and on Sept. 10 A Wednesday Day Game on Sept. 11

on Sept. 11 Thirsty Thursday™ and Jewish Community Night on Sept. 12

and on Sept. 12 Razor Shines Weekend from Sept. 13-15, featuring fireworks on Friday and Saturday, giveaways throughout the weekend, and Kids Eat Free Sunday on Sept. 15 for the home finale

Razor Shines, a former Indianapolis Indians player, will be honored during the weekend.

Cheyne Reiter, Director of Communications for the Indians, says the weekend will bring together sports entertainment, and family fun while paying tribute to one of the team’s legendary players.

