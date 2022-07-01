Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Indians bring to 4th of July celebration, other fun events to Victory Field

Celebrate the Fourth of July and proudly wear Red, White and Blue as the Indians host the Iowa Cubs. Enjoy postgame fireworks followed by the city’s Annual Downtown Fireworks. Those seated on the first base side of the ballpark will have the best view of the city’s Annual Downtown Fireworks.

Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” along with team mascot Rowdie to everything you need to know about the upcoming fun events at Victory Field.

Monday, July 4 – July Fourth Celebration presented by AES Indiana The sights and sounds of America’s favorite pastime come to life during the July Fourth Celebration. Jim Cornelison will make a special appearance to perform the national anthem, God Bless America and Take Me Out to the Ballgame. He will sign autographs in the Center Field Plaza from 5-5:30 PM, and his bobblehead will be available for purchase in the Hot Corner Gift Shop. Cornelison, who earned his master’s degree from Indiana University, has been the national anthem singer of the Chicago Blackhawks since the 2008-09 National Hockey League season and is one of the most recognizable national anthem voices in the country.

Wednesday, July 6 – Youth Clinic presented by Peterman Brothers and Toyota, BMV 2-For-1 Night presented by Indiana BMV, Bark in the Park presented by Noah’s Animal Hospitals and PetSuites, Eli the Bat Dog presented by Sit Means Sit Kokomo Kids 14 and under with a ticket to the game may participate in the annual Youth Clinic as Indians coaches and players teach the fundamentals to baseball and softball. Gates open at 5 PM and demonstrations begin at 5:10 PM. Parents may ask coaches questions during the demonstrations. Fans may visit in.gov/bmv to receive a coupon code good for two (2) tickets for the price of one (1). Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the right and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. Dog ticket packages are limited. Fans also get the opportunity to watch Eli the Bat Dog retrieve players’ bats during the first three innings of the game. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

Thursday, July 7 – Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, Circle City Night The best drink specials happen on Thirsty Thursday™ at Victory Field.

Saturday, July 9 – MARVEL Super Hero™ Night with Doctor Strange presented by Damar The first 2,500 fans through the gates receive a Doctor Strange comic giveaway that features Indians slugger Mason Martin on the cover.

