Indianapolis Indians set to hand out Ji Hwan Bae Bobbleheads to first 1,000 fans

Calling all baseball fans!

Bring the family to Victory Field and have a blast this weekend with the Indianapolis Indians!

Cheyne Reiter, Director of Communications for the Indians, tells us the fun kicks off Friday, Sept. 8 with post-game fireworks– and then, keep an eye out for the Pirates Pierogies, who bring their flavorful entertainment from PNC Park to Victory Field.

On the field, the Indians will wear Young Bucs jerseys, too! How cool! Fans can bid on the game-worn autographed jerseys until the end of the seventh inning of the game played on Saturday, Sept. 9, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

And then, get ready for Saturday!

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Ji Hwan Bae bobblehead. Bae was Indianapolis’ Team MVP in 2022!

Perhaps though you have a current favorite Indianapolis Indians player? In that case, arrive early for team autographs on the concourse from 4:45-5:30 PM. During the game, the Pirates Pierogies return to spice up the entertainment. The Indians will again wear their Young Bucs jerseys on the field. The jersey auction concludes at the end of the seventh inning. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid. Gates Open: 4:45 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

To learn more, visit: https://www.milb.com/indianapolis