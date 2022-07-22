Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Indians host big weekend of events at Victory Field

It’s going to be an exciting time at Victory Field this weekend for the Indians games!

Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect there. Here’s more from him:

With warm temperatures in the forecast all weekend, fans may bring their own water bottle into the seating bowl area (normally, only water bottles and coolers are allowed for fans with lawn tickets).

With the All-Star break behind us, this marks the beginning of the second half of our 2022 season. We have played 87 total games thus far and still have 63 to play, 34 of those coming at Victory Field. After this weekend, the Indians are scheduled to play 19 games at home in August, so a very busy and fun month is ahead of us!

Friday, July 22

If you missed our last homestand when we had fireworks on July 4 and again on July 8, no worries. We start this weekend’s homestand with a fireworks show after the game.

Saturday, July 23

The first 2,500 fans through the gates receive a MARVEL comic giveaway that features Indians slugger Mason Martin on the cover.

The Indians will wear Thanos jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Fans must be in-park to bid on the jerseys.

There will NOT be a character appearance by Thanos. The only character in attendance will be Rowdie.

Sunday, July 24

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission.

The first 150 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive a baseball cap at the Standings & Lineup Board. This is the last opportunity for Knot Hole members to receive the July giveaway item. Rowdie’s face is featured on the cap.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may also run the bases after the game.

Fans may upgrade their tickets in-park to include a Knot Hole membership for as little as $6.

