Indianapolis Indian’s mascot Rowdie to host holiday party at Victory Field

Indianapolis Indian’s mascot Rowdie has been hard at work these past couple of weeks to host an exciting holiday party that you can attend, giving you the chance to create new holiday traditions with friends and family at Victory Field.

Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Rowdie to share everything you need to know about this event.

Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday is happening on Saturday, December 17 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Elements Financial Club will be filled with holiday decorations, all courtesy of Rowdie who has been hard at work over the past couple of weeks to prepare for this annual event. All attendees will get to enjoy a pancake breakfast, with complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, water and milk served at the home plate bar. There will also be photo opportunities with Rowdie, who will be dressed as Santa Claus, and ornament decorating.

Attendees can expect to have a great time and create new holiday traditions with family. All kids 14 and under will get one (1) ornament to decorate and take home along with their 2023 Knot Hole Kids Club membership. Attendees may also check off some last-minute holiday shopping by shopping from a pop-up Hot Corner Gift Shop for Indians and Circle City merchandise in the Elements Financial Club. A ticket representative will also be on-site for additional holiday gifts including flex plans, mini plans and season tickets.

Adult tickets are $5, while admission for children ages 14 and under is $20, which includes a 2023 Knot Hole Kids Club membership in the price of the ticket.

You can find more information and purchase tickets by clicking here.