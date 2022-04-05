Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Indians open season tonight at Victory Field

With spring in full swing, the Indianapolis Indians are announcing upcoming promotions for their first homestand from Tuesday, April 5 through Sunday, April 10 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The opener will kick off the club’s 120th season in operation.

Cheyne Reiter, Director of Communications for the Indianapolis Indians, joined us Tuesday to share more of what you need me.

Tuesday, April 5 – Opening Night presented by AES Indiana and Sun King Brewery Enjoy a pregame Bike to the Ballpark from Sun King’s downtown location to Victory Field along with a 60- Degree Weather Guarantee courtesy of Fox59. If the temperature is below 60 degrees at first pitch, all fans in attendance will receive a ticket to another April home game of their choice. The first of 15 firework shows for the season concludes Opening Night. Gates open at 6 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Wednesday, April 6 – Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial Take the afternoon off and cut away to Victory Field for a Wednesday Day Game. Gates open at 12:30 PM for the 1:35 PM start.

Thursday, April 7 – Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery and Circle City Night The best drink specials happen on Thirsty Thursday™ at Victory Field. Quench your thirst with $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts. DJ Nicolas Rage will perform pregame on the home dugout, and on the field, the Indians will represent the 317 for the first Circle City Night of the season by wearing Circle City jerseys. Exclusive to Circle City Nights, the Indians partnered with local retailer, The Shop Indy, to bring fans the Circle City t-shirt collection. These limited-edition shirts are only available to fans who purchase a special t-shirt package. Further, the Indians partnered with Penn & Beech – Indy’s local candle company – to bring four baseball-inspired scents into fans’ own homes. Gates open at 6 PM ahead of first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Friday, April 8 – Bark in the Park presented by Noah’s Animal Hospital and PetSuites Three barks and you’re outta here! Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the right and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. This is the first of five Bark in the Parks for the season, but dog ticket packages are limited. Gates open at 6 PM for the 7:05 PM first pitch. Saturday, April 9 – STEAM Night presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry and School Fundraising Night presented by Citizens Energy Group and IUPUI Victory Field becomes Central Indiana’s largest classroom on STEAM Night. From 5-8 PM, local companies will demonstrate how their products are used in careers covering science, technology, engineering, art and math. Raise money for your school and win great prizes through the Indians’ school