Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field

Join us as we dive into the world of baseball with Cheyne Reiter, the Director of Communications for the Indianapolis Indians, and the beloved mascot Rowdie. They will be discussing exciting topics surrounding the team and the upcoming games at Victory Field.

One significant aspect that will be highlighted is the Indians’ tribute to the Negro Leagues. From today until Saturday, the Indians will don special Indianapolis ABCs jerseys and caps on the field. Listeners will gain insight into the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Indianapolis and the impact they had on the local community. Reiter will shed light on the prominence of the Negro Leagues and their lasting legacy in the city.

In a historic celebration, not only will the Indians be wearing the ABCs jerseys, but their opponent, the Columbus Clippers, will also participate by wearing Columbus Blue Birds jerseys. This marks the first time in Minor League Baseball history that both teams are playing each other in Negro Leagues jerseys representing their respective cities. Reiter will discuss how this unique promotion came to fruition and the significance of honoring the Negro Leagues in such a memorable way.

Reiter will also share the exciting daily deals that are available at Victory Field this week, making it an affordable and enjoyable summer entertainment option for Hoosiers. Whether it’s discounted tickets, special food offerings, or unique experiences, listeners will discover the variety of options available to enhance their ballpark experience.

As the 2023 season approaches its halfway point, Reiter will provide insights on the players’ fans should keep an eye on when attending a game this summer. From rising stars to standout performers, he will highlight the talent that graces the field at Victory Field and the exhilarating moments that fans can expect.

The Indianapolis Indians, founded in 1902, hold a special place in Indy’s sports history as the city’s oldest sports organization. Their upcoming series against the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, promises a week of thrilling baseball action from Tuesday, June 20. to Sunday, June 25., including an afternoon doubleheader on Wednesday.