Indianapolis Indians to pay tribute to rich history of Negro Leagues this weekend

This weekend the Indianapolis Indians will pay tribute to the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Indianapolis through a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and presented by Indiana Civil Rights Commission

The Indianapolis Clowns featured some of the greatest Black ballplayers of all time, including Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and the first three women signed to professional baseball contracts in the Negro Leagues – Toni Stone, Connie Morgan and Mamie “Peanut” Johnson. Indy native Oscar Charleston, another Negro Leagues legend and Hall of Famer, managed the Clowns in the early 1950s.

On the field, the Indians will wear Clowns specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. The jersey auction begins at 10 a.m. on June 11 and concludes at the end of the seventh inning.

Fans may place their bids by texting “VICTORY” to 79230.

Prior to the game, former Ben Davis High School football star and current Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the game gets underway at 7:05 p.m.

