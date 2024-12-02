Indianapolis Monthly launches non-profit fundraiser

Just in time for Giving Tuesday, Indianapolis Monthly is launching a massive non-profit fundraising opportunity that aims to make a tremendous impact across Central Indiana this holiday season.

Presented by Lilly, Indianapolis Monthly‘s Indianapolis Gives Challenge is the first of its kind in the city designed to leverage the power of community to make a powerful, meaningful and lasting impact. The challenge involves 100 local charities aiming to not only raise the most money, but also to win cash prizes from the magazine to support their causes.

The grand prize winner will receive a $15,000 grand prize; second place will win $12,000, third place will win $10,000, fourth place will win $8,000, and fifth place will earn $5,000, all in conjunction with the money raised by each non-profit. Additionally, $25,000 will be offered through daily bonus challenges.

The 10-day challenge kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Dec. 2, and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

To learn more and donate, visit indianapolisgives.org.