‘Indianapolis Monthly’ magazine gears up for fall Savor event

“Indianapolis Monthly” is set to launch a new and exclusive fall dining event series that promises to elevate the city’s culinary scene. Savor is a one-of-a-kind dinner experience that pairs two local chefs each night to showcase their signature dishes in a five-course meal. Designed to celebrate Indianapolis’ diverse food culture, Savor gives guests the rare opportunity to not only indulge in exceptional cuisine but also to gain a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that goes into crafting each dish.

Held at Biltwell Event Center, each night of Savor offers a curated, five-course dining experience, complete with expertly chosen wine pairings to complement every dish. Guests will have the chance to savor an evening filled with exquisite flavors, from appetizers to dessert. Each course is thoughtfully designed to highlight the unique skills and culinary vision of the chefs, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients that celebrate Indiana’s rich food culture.

Before the dinner begins, guests will be treated to an all-inclusive cocktail hour. During this time, they can enjoy a selection of hors d’oeuvres crafted by the chefs and sip on expertly mixed cocktails. The cocktail hour sets the tone for the evening, offering a relaxed atmosphere where food lovers can mingle and enjoy a sneak peek at the flavors to come. Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or simply love delicious small bites, the pre-dinner hour promises to be an unforgettable start to the evening.

Each night of Savor will feature two of Indianapolis’ most innovative chefs, each bringing their own personal style and culinary flair to the table. Guests will get the chance to engage with the chefs as they demonstrate cooking techniques, share insights into their creative process, and offer tips and tricks for home cooks.

IM Events: Fall Savor Indianpolis pt. 2

Participating chefs and benefiting charities:

Wednesday, November 20 benefiting Team Indiana

Cindy Hawkins and affiliated chefs | Team Indiana

Thursday, November 21 benefiting Heroes Foundation

Taki Sawi | Biltwell Event Center

Derek Hurt | Duke’s Indy

Friday, November 22 benefiting Biscuit Factory Animal Rescue

Hope Lane and Rob Carmack | Cheeky Bastards

Tony Lepore | Tuscan Table Ristorante

Whether you’re a lifelong foodie or just someone who enjoys a great night out, Savor promises to be an immersive experience that combines fine dining, education, and entertainment.

Tickets for Savor are limited and expected to sell out quickly. The price of admission includes the full five-course meal with wine pairings, access to the cocktail hour, and participation in the live chef demonstrations.

For more information or to book tickets, visit IndianapolisMonthly.com/Savor.