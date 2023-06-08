Indianapolis Monthly magazine releases June issue

Get ready to dive into the captivating world of lake houses with our special guest, Andrea Ratcliff, Editor-in-Chief of Indianapolis Monthly Magazine. Ratcliff joined us to discuss the lake houses featured in this month’s issue and provide valuable tips for those looking to buy their own lake house.

So what unique features make these lake houses special? Lakefront properties are truly one-of-a-kind, offering versatility and endless opportunities for family fun and cherished memories. Ratcliff shared insights into the distinct characteristics and charm of the featured lake houses, painting a vivid picture of their allure.

For those in the market for a lake house, Indy Monthly’s June issue is a must-read. Ratcliff highlighted the expansive coverage of “Lake Houses We Love” across the Midwest, featuring stunning photography and captivating stories about each property.

From Maxinkuckee and Wawasee in Indiana to Sweetwater and Lemon, and even a gorgeous home in Saugatuck, Michigan, this issue showcases the best lake houses and provides valuable information about real estate markets and activities in each location.

Ratcliff also provided some valuable tips for buying a lake house, drawing insights from FC Tucker’s Shelly Walters. From considering frontage and water access to negotiating what stays with the property, there are many factors to keep in mind. Finding an experienced realtor who knows the specific lake area and understanding the financing options for a second home are also crucial steps in the process.

To further entice readers, the June issue of Indy Monthly also showcases two whole-house projects, including a custom townhouse tailored for art collections and a waterfront home on Geist Reservoir, perfect for a blended family.

Make sure to pick up a copy of the June issue at your local grocer or bookstore, or head to indianapolismonthly.com to view a digital copy and explore the expansive long-form features for free.

Indianapolis Monthly is the go-to magazine for all things Indianapolis, covering politics, sports, lifestyle, entertainment, restaurants, culture, business, and more. With its commitment to editorial excellence and engaging storytelling, Indianapolis Monthly sets the standard and aims to surprise, delight, and inform its readers.