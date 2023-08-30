Indianapolis Monthly Magazine unveils TOP 25 restaurants in Indy

The votes are in, and we are celebrating!

On this morning’s show? Indianapolis Monthly Magazine Contributing Editor Terry Kirts unnveiled which restaurants were voted in as part of the magazine’s TOP 25!

Among the chosen? The Fountain Room’s Blake Fogelsong, who brought in a sampling of what makes the restaurant so special, as we got a taste of the BEST Indy has to offer.

So, without further ado, and in no particular order, the Top 25 Best Restaurants in Indy are as follows (in alpha order):

9th Street Bistro

Amara

Anthony’s Chophouse

Beholder

Bluebeard

Bodhi

Cheeky Bastards

Chicken Scratch

Festiva

Field Brewing

King Dough

Late Harvest Kitchen

Love Handle

Milktooth

Nando’s

Oakleys Bistro

Our Table American Bistro

Root & Bone

St. Elmo Steak House

The Fountain Room

Tinker Street

Trax BBQ

Vicino

Vida

Julietta Tacos

Additional features to accompany this list in the new September issue include highlights of pastry boxes, up-and-coming chefs, and food halls.

To coincide with this issue, the entire community is invited to come experience many of the restaurants on this list for themselves, all in one place!

A Best Restaurants tasting event will be held on September 25 at the Stutz complex downtown. Some (but not all) of the restaurants will be there serving sample size bites of their most famous dishes.

The new Indianapolis Monthly issue will be available September 1.

Learn more and get tickets now at indianapolismonthly.com/bestrestaurantsevent.

About The Fountain Room:

The Fountain Room is Indy’s premiere supper club with a modern twist.

Located in the Mass. Ave Corridor of Indianapolis—and more specifically, Bottleworks District.

The Fountain Room elevates evolves the American Supper Club for the modern diner.

100 years ago, The Fountain Room was the site of the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant in the world.

A soda stream pumping out 2.25 million bottles every week. And just as the cola bottle was known for its unique shape, the architecture of the building itself became an icon.

With its Art Deco styling and shiny, white exterior, Bottleworks was a knock out.

From its ornate brass doors to the shiny terrazzo floors and colorful ceramic tiles, this building was designed to be a showplace—rivaling the finest buildings in all the land.

Today, the dining room pays tribute to the grandeur of the historic Bottleworks District, and is inspired by Mass Avenue’s infamous supper club scene.

Pay the Fountain Room a visit soon, and pick up a copy of the new Indy Monthly issue at your local grocer or bookstore to view the full list of Best Restaurants for yourself.

View a digital copy of the issue plus expansive, longform features for free beginning September 1 at indianapolismonthly.com.

