Behind the Bricks: Chevrolet teams up with Indianapolis Motor Speedway to promote the track with branded vehicles

If you’ve ever been out and about in Indianapolis, you’ve probably seen an Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) branded Chevrolet driving around the city, and you may wonder, “Why are there so many?” On Life.Style.Live, we spoke with Zach Horrall, Social Media Specialist at the IMS, to answer this burning question.

According to Horrall, the IMS partners with Chevrolet to put to use nearly 200 related to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the road. The usage of these vehicles ranges from 500 Festival members and IMS employees driving around town as a subtle promotion to track safety vehicles, or even to provide fan transportation.

As the 2025 fleet arrives, IMS is partnering with Chevrolet to utilize electric vehicles such as the Silverado EV.

The IMS also employs several individuals whose primary focus is the care of these vehicles. That includes having a GM Certified Technician on staff whose day-to-day job is to take care of the vehicles by providing regular maintenance, safety light inspections, and more.

At the end of the year, these vehicles are returned to Chevrolet and then sold to customers as used cars. So, fans can purchase a vehicle used at and for the Indianapolis 500.

To learn more about the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, visit www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com.