Indianapolis Motor Speedway has refreshed the Yard of Bricks

This winter, the team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway refreshed the Yard of Bricks start/finish line. There are 576 bricks, and the last time a removal was completed was in 2004.

This week on Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles explained the historic updates and the intense work that went into carefully refreshing the Yard of Bricks. Additionally, IMS continued a new tradition by placing bronze bricks in the Yard of Bricks in honor of the four-time Indy 500 winners.

