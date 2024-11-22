IMS Museum’s $89M renovation to be completed by April 2025 reopening

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Museum is nearing the completion of an $89 million renovation, marking a major transformation for the iconic venue. Jason Vansickle, Vice President of Curation and Education at the IMS Museum, shared updates on the progress, emphasizing the significance of the project.

“We’re in the home stretch,” Vansickle said. “This renovation allows us to showcase not only the vehicles fans are familiar with but also about 55,000 artifacts, from paper documents to trophies, that haven’t been as prominently displayed.”

The museum is on track to reopen in April 2025, ahead of the Indianapolis 500 in May. Construction has transitioned from heavy infrastructure work to interpretive construction, with new exhibits and interactive features taking shape. One of the standout elements is the Starting Line Experience, which will feature a 20-by-80-foot LED screen and display cars representing the front row of the race grid. “Guests will have the opportunity to interact with show cars wrapped in front-row livery, making for a great photo opportunity,” Vansickle said.

Another highlight is the addition of Gasoline Alley, a permanent exhibit that guides visitors through the history of the Speedway’s garages. The museum will also debut two temporary exhibits: “Best of the Best: The Four-Time Winners,” celebrating the legendary drivers who have won the Indianapolis 500 four times, and NASCAR at the Brickyard, chronicling the history of the Brickyard 400.

While the museum’s exterior remains unchanged, preserving its historical significance, the interior has been reimagined to offer an immersive and modern experience. “The building didn’t change from the outside, but how people will interact with the artifacts and stories of IMS and the Indianapolis 500 is completely new,” Vansickle said.

The museum’s reopening is set to coincide with the excitement leading up to the 2025 Indianapolis 500. “It’s going to be a little crazy,” Vansickle remarked, acknowledging the anticipated influx of visitors eager to explore the revamped space.

Fans of racing and history can look forward to a museum experience that combines hands-on learning, state-of-the-art displays, and a rich celebration of IMS heritage.

For more information, visit imsmuseum.org.

