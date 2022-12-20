Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis musician Jason Bambery creates new WISH-TV ‘Monday Night Football’ song

Jason Bambery is a local musician and music producer who’s recorded over 100 local artists in his home studio. He’s played in several bands over the years and released many solo albums as well as playing all the instruments himself. He currently tours with a national David Bowie tribute band and has several different tribute bands here in Indy including Prince, the Cure, and Guns N Roses. He’s worked on music for films and local events including Indy Eleven’s “Back Home Again” theme song and just recently the “Monday Night Football” jingle for WISH-TV!

He joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to perform one of his original songs entitled, “Pajama Jam.”