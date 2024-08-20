Indianapolis Opera celebrates 50 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Indianapolis Opera is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a season dedicated to honoring its legacy and alumni.

The company is recognizing the pivotal role of founding families and dedicated supporters who have contributed to its growth into a world-class institution.

A highlight of the season is a gala concert featuring renowned alumni and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The celebration kicks off with the free Opera in the Park event on September 7th, showcasing rising opera stars and offering the community a chance to experience the magic of opera.

Opera in the Park is a unique opportunity for the community to experience world-class opera performances in a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere.

This free event celebrates the Indianapolis Opera’s 50-year legacy of bringing exceptional opera to the city and fostering a love for the art form among diverse audiences.

By attending Opera in the Park, attendees not only enjoy a beautiful evening of music but also contribute to supporting the Indianapolis Opera’s mission of making opera accessible to all.