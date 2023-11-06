Indianapolis Opera presents ‘Carmen’

Indianapolis Opera is set to perform Bizet’s Carmen at the Tarkington Theater from November 10th to 12th. This opera features an international cast under the artistic direction of Director Layna Chianakas and Maestro Alfred Savia.

Notable performances include celebrated Japanese-American Mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen as Carmen, Korean-American Metropolitan Opera Tenor Adam Diegel as Don José, and Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown as Micaëla, among others.

Set in Spain, Carmen tells a passionate and dramatic tale of love, jealousy, and revenge, filled with Spanish flavor, fortune-telling, bullfighting, and flamenco dancing.

Don’t miss this extraordinary production that promises unforgettable moments and enchanting music.

Get your tickets now for a family-friendly opera experience suitable for all ages.