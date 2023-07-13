Indianapolis Opera set for 49th season

Indianapolis Opera is gearing up for an exciting 49th Season, showcasing a diverse range of performances that will captivate audiences. The season kicks off with Opera in the Park in September 2023, an annual event that brings together an incredible lineup of music celebrities at the MacAllister Amphitheater in Garfield Park. This free concert will feature renowned opera superstar soprano Angela Brown and Maestro Alfred Savia as hosts, accompanied by esteemed guests including pianist Joshua “Sock Joplin” Thompson, Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Kirsten Gunlogson, and Indiana vocal jazz legend Everett Greene. Attendees can expect an evening filled with beautiful music, captivating performances, and the opportunity to enjoy the picturesque park while picnicking with friends and family. Donations to support Indianapolis Opera’s endeavors are encouraged, allowing the organization to continue bringing exceptional opera experiences to the community.

Following Opera in the Park, Indianapolis Opera’s main season will continue with remarkable productions. In November 2023, audiences will be enthralled by Bizet’s classic masterpiece, Carmen. Then, in March 2024, the Indiana premiere of Schnyder’s Charlie Parker’s Yardbird will grace the stage, offering a fresh and compelling exploration of the legendary jazz musician’s life. Finally, the season will conclude in May 2024 with Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning A Little Night Music, promising an enchanting and memorable experience for all. Indianapolis Opera is committed to delivering exceptional performances, immersing audiences in the beauty of opera, and showcasing the talent and artistry of local and international artists throughout the 49th Season.