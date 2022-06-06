Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Public Library begins Summer Reading Program

The Indianapolis Public Library is gearing up to launch its 2022 Summer Reading Program, which takes place from June 6 to July 30.

Keshia McEntire, public relations specialist for The Indianapolis Public Library’s Communications department, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s “Camp Read S’more” program.

It includes camp-themed workshops, prizes and great books for all ages. Prizes include Indianapolis Indians Tickets, pizza coupons and Children’s Museum haunted house passes.

