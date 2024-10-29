Indianapolis Public Library hosts ‘Jazz, Blues, and Other Hues’ event celebrating jazz and poetry

The Indianapolis Public Library is bringing “Jazz, Blues, and Other Hues,” an immersive jazz and poetry event, to Central Library on Sunday, November 10, at 2 p.m. This free program aims to celebrate both music and spoken word, creating a unique experience for attendees.

During the event, jazz poet BAM miller will perform her distinctive style of poetry alongside jazz music. BAM miller explains that jazz and poetry share a natural harmony, describing lyrics as “poetry to music.” Her inspiration for creating jazz poetry comes from various sources, such as sounds and visuals in everyday life, which she channels into rhythmic, musical verses. “You don’t just read it; you perform it,” she says, emphasizing how jazz poetry combines emotion and spontaneity.

The program promises an inclusive and engaging atmosphere where attendees can experience the fusion of jazz and poetry, with BAM miller’s interactive style inviting audience participation. The vibrant lineup will include spoken-word performances set to jazz classics and an exploration of the historical ties between poetry and jazz music. This unique blend offers a new way for audiences to enjoy these two art forms while appreciating the deep cultural roots they share.

“Jazz, Blues, and Other Hues” is a family-friendly event designed for people of all ages and backgrounds, whether they’re lifelong jazz fans or new to the genre. The Indianapolis Public Library encourages everyone to come enjoy an afternoon of music, poetry, and cultural celebration. For more information, visit the indypl.org.