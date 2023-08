Indianapolis Public Library opening new branch on east side

The Fort Ben Branch of The Indianapolis Public Library, situated at 9330 East 56th Street, is expected to accommodate approximately 180,000—200,000 patron visits each year. This new branch effectively addresses a service gap between the Lawrence Branch on the northeast side and the Warren Branch on the far east side. Doors will open to the public for the first time on Saturday, August 19, commencing at 10 a.m.