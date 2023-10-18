Indianapolis Public Library presents ‘Meet an Author, Be an Author’

Calling all aspiring writers!

It’s an annual event celebrating local authors and encouraging writers of all kinds. The best part? It is free, open to the public and held at Central Library in Indianapolis.

Jill Bumpus Edwards, Adult Program Specialist at the Indianapolis Public Library, tells us more.

Event Summary:

Meet an Author, Be an Author is an event for writers of all types, at all stages in the writing and publishing process. This year there are over 45 local authors selling their books at a local author book fair, 9 different workshops on everything from learning InDesign hands-on to the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on writing, as well as Oral History for Beginners and the joy of poetry. Writers will have a chance to network with each other and connect with representatives from the Library’s book selectors, the Indiana Writers Center, and the Speed City chapter of Sisters in Crime. A special feature this year is a Readings Room, where some of the local authors will be giving readings from their works.

To learn more, visit Indypl.org.