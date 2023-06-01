Indianapolis Public Library presents Summer Reading Program

Get ready to blast off into a summer of reading adventures with the Indianapolis Public Library’s Summer Reading Program!

Joining us today is Kelsey Abernathy, the Public Services Librarian at Pike Branch, to tell us all about this exciting program. The program, themed “Space Camp,” will run from June 5-29, offering kids and teens the chance to embark on a literary journey at Camp Read S’more. But that’s not all!

Participants can earn prizes for reading and completing bonus activities, as well as explore new interests through engaging workshops. Abernathy discussed the duration of the program, the fantastic prizes that kids can win, and how to sign up for this summer reading extravaganza.

Don’t forget to check out indypl.org for more information and to stay connected with the Indianapolis Public Library on social media.

Get ready to fuel your imagination and let the pages transport you to extraordinary worlds. The Summer Reading Program awaits, so grab your books and get ready to explore!