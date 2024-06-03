Indianapolis Street Festival: How to make Manicotti

At the Italian Street Festival, Kay Feeney-Caito, a PR Volunteer, and Lisa Meister, the kitchen operations Manager, were ready to showcase the festivity’s delights.

In the first segment, they demonstrated making the manicotti filling and stuffing the pasta.

Then they filled cannolis and showcased the delicious food.

Lisa brought a load of Festival Italian Food favorites, ensuring a mouthwatering display.

For those tuning in from afar, the festival, hosted by Holy Rosary Catholic Church, is a must-visit event on June 14th and 15th from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at 520 Stevens Street and Lacy Park.

It’s a free celebration open to everyone, promising an experience of Italian culture.

During the segment, they covered essential information for first-time festival attendees, shared updates on the entertainment lineup, and recommended must-try Italian dishes.

Proceeds will support the Church Operation Fund and the wider community.