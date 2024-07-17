Indianapolis Summer Trade Fair: A hub for small business growth

The Indianapolis Summer Trade Fair, a non-profit organization, hosts an annual event to give small businesses a platform to showcase their products, services, and initiatives to a wider audience. This event supports these businesses and inspires community members to get involved and support their efforts.

The Annual Indianapolis Summer Trade Fair aims to provide small business owners with a space to interact with the public in a family-friendly and fun atmosphere. This interaction gives businesses much-needed visibility and helps enhance their growth.

The goal is to create a dynamic and engaging environment that fosters meaningful connections and collaborations between participants. By bringing together a diverse group of individuals and organizations, the fair aims to build a powerful network that will drive positive change in the community and beyond.

The 2021, 2022, and 2023 editions of the Indianapolis Summer Trade Fair were resounding successes. In 2023, the fair hosted 66 small businesses, giving vendors and the general public an unforgettable experience.

The 2024 edition of the Indianapolis Summer Trade Fair is scheduled for Saturday, August 17th, and Sunday, August 18th, 2024. The event will be held from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM on both days at the Open Field, RCCG Covenant House, 5310 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis, IN 46254.

Free entry is available for shoppers. A business stand costs $200. Guests under age 18 need to complete a parent permission form.

For more information, visit the Indianapolis Summer Trade Fair website.