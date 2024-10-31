Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra welcomes Enrico Lopez-Yañez

Indianapolis has a full slate of cultural events lined up, including the debut performance of new guest principal pop conductor, Enrico Lopez-Yañez, with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO). Lopez-Yañez, who also conducts orchestras in Nashville and Detroit, will be in Indianapolis for several years. His first concert, “La Vida Loca”, is set for this Friday and will feature Latin music from the 1990s and 2000s. The performance will include hits from artists like Enrique Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, Santana, and Ricky Martin.

Additionally, the ISO is partnering with the Sphinx Organization for a unique collaboration that will bring together musicians of color alongside ISO members at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. This initiative aims to promote diversity in classical music by providing training and experience for African American and Latino musicians.

In the realm of theater, “She Loves Me” opens at the Actors Theatre of Indiana on November 1st and runs through the 17th. This romantic holiday comedy features a vibrant score and promises to bring a festive atmosphere to the season.