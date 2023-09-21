Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents the Teddy Bear Concert Series

Story, movement and live music!

Just three components of the Teddy Bear Concert Series with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, coming to libraries throughout Central Indiana, starting this weekend.

On today’s Life. Style. Live, Perry Accetturo, ISO Teddy Bear Series Program Narrator, shares more about this fun, free and educational opportunity for preschoolers, kindergarteners and stuffed friends, too!

Here’s more:

Children and parents alike will be thrilled with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s beloved Teddy Bear Concert Series. It’s a chance for young children to learn about musical instruments played in the orchestra and is a hands-on, interactive event. The 2023-24 schedule features 12 opportunities for children ages 3 to 7 to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music.

Featuring five different original stories written by ISO violinist Victoria Kintner Griswold, the popular series will be held at libraries throughout central Indiana from September 2023 to July 2024. The series is made possible with generous support from the Indianapolis Colts as the presenting sponsor.

Each event features an interactive musical performance designed to entertain, educate, and inspire young minds. All children will have the opportunity to try real violins and interact with ISO musicians at the end of each 30-minute program. Teddy Bear Concert Series books with artwork by Sharon Vargo may be purchased online. (No purchase is necessary to attend.)

All Teddy Bear performances are free and open to the public. Learn more: Teddy Bear Concert Series 2023-2024 schedule.

To learn more, visit: