On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: 3 holiday performances you don’t want to miss

On The Aisle With Tom Alvarez

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

Tom Alvarez, host of “On The Aisle”, shared his top picks for upcoming performances in Indianapolis. Here’s what you can look forward to:

  • Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre runs now until Dec. 6-24. For tickets, visit civictheatre.org.
  • Jane Lynch’s “A Swingin’ Little Christmas” at The Palladium in Carmel runs on Dec. 7. For tickets, visit thecenterpresents.org. 
  • “Elf” at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center runs Dec. 17-22. For tickets, visit indianapolis.broadway.com. 

For more reviews, previews, and interviews, visit Tom’s site at tomalvarez.studio and follow him on social media. You can also catch his “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.

