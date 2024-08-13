Indianapolis Uplift Foundation announces 5th annual summer soiree

The Indianapolis Uplift Foundation is hosting its 5th annual summer event, now rebranded as the Indy Summer Soiree. Previously known as the Indy Seersucker event, the Soiree is set to take place on August 24th, offering a full day of activities including a brunch, day party, and evening event.

Event Details:

Brunch: The day begins with a jazz brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a full buffet that includes breakfast options and afternoon meats like brisket. Attendees can enjoy live jazz music in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Day Party: Following the brunch, a day party is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., offering a relaxed afternoon atmosphere with food available.

Evening Event: The evening will feature dancing, more food, and drinks, along with performances from three live bands. There will also be a karaoke session.

The event is designed to cater to a diverse crowd, offering something for everyone. Anthony Simmons and Cameron Green of the Uplift Foundation emphasized the inclusive and welcoming atmosphere of the event, which is expected to attract 1,500 to 2,000 attendees.

Purpose and Fundraising:

The Soiree serves as a fundraiser to support the Uplift Foundation’s various programs, including the Omega Lamplighter program for middle and high school students and contributions to the Mozel Sanders Foundation. The funds raised will help sustain these community-focused initiatives.

Ticket Information:

Brunch: $50 per person

Day Party: $25 per person

Evening Event: $60 per person

All-Day Pass: $125 per person (offers access to all three events)

Tickets can be purchased individually or as an all-day pass through the event’s website, summersoiree.com.

The Uplift Foundation encourages community members to join and support a cause that benefits local youth and families.

