Indianapolis moms offer ideas to counter winter break boredom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Winter break is about to begin for a lot of school kids. That means the break boredom is soon to set in.

Jeanine Bobenmoyer is the Chief Mom Officer at The City Moms. The group have put together comprehensive lists for parents to find things to do, like ice skating.

Ice Skating Venues:

Holliday Park

Arctic Zone Iceplex, Westfield

Carter Green, Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Elevance Ice Rink, downtown

Ice Skadium, Carmel

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indy Fuel Tank, Fishers

Perry Park

You can also find the perfect date night!

About theCityMoms

After moving from Detroit to Indy, Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmoyer found herself taking care of kids in a new city.

Wanting desperately to connect with other women, she asked a couple moms to get together.

That grew to 10, 50 and then 100 moms.

Realizing many women were craving intentional connection and support, theCityMoms community was born.