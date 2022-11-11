Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis woman uses her home for popular concert series, Sean Imboden Trio to perform this weekend

The Little Flower House Concert Series is hosted at a cozy home in a welcoming neighborhood on the Near East Side of Indianapolis.

This kid-friendly monthly concert series was born for artists to share their creative talents with an active listening and engaged community of guests. It offers a comfortable and intimate space, both inside and outside, where the magic happens!

The host wants people to know, that her home concerts are not a “venue” or a “party.”

Kati Loreen Taylor, curator & host of the Little Flower House Concert Series, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how this idea came about and introduce us to the band that she will be featuring at this weekend’s show.

The Sean Imboden Trio is coming to the house on Sunday, November 13. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.