Indiana’s biggest celebration of wines to hold final Vintage Indiana Wine Festival next weekend

Grab a drink and stay for a while a you learn about the upcoming Vintage Indiana Wine Festival.

One of the Midwest’s largest and most popular wine events takes its final bow at downtown’s Military Park on Saturday, June 4.

The 22nd Vintage Indiana Wine Festival is Indiana’s biggest celebration of wines produced in the Hoosier state.

Over 10,000 people attend the event annually, but unfortunately, elimination of state funding for the Indiana Wine Grape Council is resulting in 2022 being the festival’s last year.

Katie Benner, Vintage Indiana Wine Fest event organizer, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share how she’s determined to make this year’s festival extra-special for the thousands of Indiana wine lovers who look forward to this event each and every spring.

Guests will find over 20 wineries sampling & selling, 16 food vendors, 15 Hoosier artisans showing & selling their wares, wine-focused educational seminars, all-day stage entertainment (DJ Kurt Streblow, Living Proof and Toy Factory).

Ticket Prices:

$50 general admission; $15 designated driver; and the special $100 Very Sweet Ticket (includes event admission, one bottle of Vintage Indiana Rose,’ choice of two additional bottles of Indiana wine & one cork puller)

This event is for ages 21 and up.

All tickets must be purchased pre-event at VintageIndiana.com.

