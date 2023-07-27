Indulge in the sweet-savory flavors of DeBrand Fine Chocolates

Get ready for a delectable chocolate experience as the charming Operating Partners of DeBrand Fine Chocolates, Bill Sonner and Lori Sonner, showcase these enticing creations! They joined us Thursday morning to showcase their Cool Summer Offerings that promise to take the edge off the heat, featuring refreshing ice creams, iced drinks, and more.

DeBrand Fine Chocolates has gained a well-deserved reputation for crafting world-class, artisan chocolates using the finest and freshest ingredients sourced locally and from around the globe. With a rich history spanning over three decades, the company’s foundation is built upon delivering outstanding chocolates, showcasing beautiful presentation, and offering impeccable customer service. Whether you are treating yourself or seeking the perfect gift for someone special, DeBrand’s chocolates are an exquisite indulgence that will leave you yearning for more. For those seeking a divine chocolate experience, look no further than DeBrand Fine Chocolates of Indianapolis, where sweetness meets sophistication.