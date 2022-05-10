Life.Style.Live!

Indy 500 Festival Kids’ Day & Rookie Run happens this weekend

500 Festival Kids’ Day is an Indy 500 celebration sized just for kids! Kids’ Day features interactive, educational displays and activities in a carnival-like atmosphere, giving children the opportunity to stretch their minds and their muscles.

This free event is taking place at Monument Circle on Sunday, May 15, from Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Lindsay Labas, 500 Festival VP Marketing & Communications joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share more about what you can expect from this event.

A big part of this day is also the Rookie Run, where Indiana’s youngest runners take to the street. This non-competitive race allows children ages 3 – 10 the fun opportunity to get active and experience the excitement of a running event, complete with a start and finish line production, cheering section, participant bib and finisher medal. There is a $10 pre-registration fee.

To learn more about the 500 Festival, please visit 500festival.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

