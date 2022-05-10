Life.Style.Live!

Indy 500 Festival Kids’ Day & Rookie Run happens this weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

500 Festival Kids’ Day is an Indy 500 celebration sized just for kids! Kids’ Day features interactive, educational displays and activities in a carnival-like atmosphere, giving children the opportunity to stretch their minds and their muscles.  

This free event is taking place at Monument Circle on Sunday, May 15, from Noon – 4:00 p.m.    

Lindsay Labas, 500 Festival VP Marketing & Communications joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share more about what you can expect from this event.

A big part of this day is also the Rookie Run, where Indiana’s youngest runners take to the street. This non-competitive race allows children ages 3 – 10 the fun opportunity to get active and experience the excitement of a running event, complete with a start and finish line production, cheering section, participant bib and finisher medal. There is a $10 pre-registration fee.

To learn more about the 500 Festival, please visit 500festival.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.    

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 500 FESTIVAL.

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.